Chelsea set to sign Barcelona star and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 26th July 2017

All the transfer rumours in one place!

@falsewinger by Sripad Football Transfer Roundup 26 Jul 2017, 22:15 IST

Rebuilding Chelsea?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

Having gone through all the websites and newspapers, here are the best transfer rumours of the day:

Premier League

Chelsea calling?

Chelsea to activate Roberto's release clause

Chelsea are in talks with Sergi Roberto and his agent according to reports in Spain. Antonio Conte is reportedly a big fan of the Spaniard and wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Roberto has a release clause of £37.5 million at Barcelona and any club who's willing to activate it can hold talks with him. The Blues's are now trying to convince him to move to London.

Lingard wants Griezmann at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is still interested in playing with Antoine Griezmann and wants the Frenchman to join Manchester United next season. The Atletico Madrid star was bound to join the Red Devils this summer but the transfer ban handed to his current club made him change his mind.

Arsenal still interested in Mbappe

Arsenal not backing down from their Kylian Mbappe pursuit according to reports in England. The French wonder kid is reportedly the subject of a £161 million bid from Real Madrid while Manchester City are also keen on matching it.

Manchester United ready to pay £40 million for Matic

Jose Mourinho is reportedly a huge fan of Matic and wants to reunite with the 28-year-old at Old Trafford. Independent reports that United are ready to pay over £40m for the Serbian ace.