Manchester United agree £40m fee for Premier League superstar and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 30th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

30 Jul 2017

Jose Mourinho gunning for the Premier League once again?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big story is Manchester United agreeing a fee for the services of Chelsea superstar, while there are also updates regarding the future of Neymar.

So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on July 30, 2017:

Premier League

Premier League winning signing?

Manchester United agree £40m fee for Chelsea superstar

Manchester United are about to take their summer spending past the £150m mark once again, as they have agreed a fee in the region of £40m for the services of Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues wanted to sell him abroad with Juventus interested in his services but decided to grant the 28-year-old’s wish to join rivals Manchester United, due to his invaluable contributions in the two Premier League title triumphs in the last 3 seasons.

The report adds working once again with Jose Mourinho was a key decision behind the move, while he may be seen participating in the UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid on 8th August.

A picture of Matic in a Manchester United shirt has also been leaked online.

West Brom keen on Barcelona defender

Barcelona are due a squad overhaul and according to Sky Sports, West Bromwich Albion are keen on helping the Camp Nou outfit trim down their squad. According to the English outlet, the Baggies are interested in signing out-of-favour Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who spent the last season on loan with Roma.

The former Arsenal captain moved to Spain more than 3 years ago but has struggled to establish himself as a key member of the squad and is set to be allowed to leave in the ongoing transfer window. The report adds that Crystal Palace are also interested in the services of the 31-year-old.

Liverpool identify Philippe Coutinho’s replacement

Liverpool are already planning for life without Philippe Coutinho, should the 25-year-old move to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window. According to The Sun, the Reds have identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian and will step up their interest in the 18-year-old if Coutinho leaves. The Reds are reportedly planning a bid in the region of £30m for the midfielder’s services.