Barcelona set to sign two Premier League superstars following Neymar sale and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 3rd August, 2017

A quick look at the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 03 Aug 2017, 23:47 IST

Eden Hazard and Coutinho are on Barcelona's radar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 3, 2017:

La Liga

FC Barcelona to use Neymar funds to sign Coutinho and Eden Hazard

The Sun has claimed that Barcelona are ready to splash the entirety of the funds which they receive from the sale of Neymar. With the Brazilian set to join PSG for €222 million, the Catalans have decided to use that to sign Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho. Barcelona have been trying to lure Coutinho to Spain for the last 10 days. They will also start negotiations with Chelsea soon for the sale of the Belgian wizard, Hazard.

Neymar's shirt number at PSG revealed

According to sources in France, Neymar is set to be unveiled as the Parisians' new number 10. He is set to take the jersey from Javier Pastore who is reportedly more than happy to give away his number to the Brazilian. Neymar is expected to arrive in Paris tomorrow and might be officially announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player in the next couple of days.