Chelsea forward hands transfer request amidst interest from Spain and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 4th August 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 05 Aug 2017, 00:40 IST

Trouble in champions' paradise?

Premier League

Chelsea enter Gareth Bale race

With the Welshman's future in Spain hanging in the balance, the Blues have decided to go all out in pursuit of the winger. Marca claims that Real Madrid want to offload Bale this summer to generate funds for Kylian Mbappe. Chelsea believe that they need a star player to compete in all competitions and think that a pairing of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale on the wings can help them win the Champions League.

Diego Costa hands in a transfer request

The Spaniard is ready to do everything in his power to force an exit, with Costa's lawyer Ricardo Cardoso claiming that manager Antonio Conte has made it impossible for the striker to stay in London. Cardoso said, "We are going to activate all the legal mechanisms to secure Costa's exit and formally present a transfer request." The 29-year-old is keen on a return to Atletico Madrid and wants a reunion with his old teammates.

Tottenham Hotspur to sign Diego Simeone's son

Daily Mirror understands that Spurs have approached Genoa for the transfer of Giovanni Simeone. The 22-year-old is known for his immense work rate and finishing skills. He scored 12 goals for Genoa last season and has attracted interest from Lazio, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be impressed with the young striker and believes that he can be a brilliant deputy to Harry Kane.