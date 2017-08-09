Pep Guardiola preparing €150 million move for Real Madrid superstar and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 9th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 09 Aug 2017, 21:54 IST

Pep Guardiola is set to shock the footballing world

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 9, 2017:

Premier League

Manchester City ready to break the bank for Isco

Despite the playmaker revealing that he is ready to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, Don Balon understands that both parties are not close to reaching an agreement. Pep Guardiola is ready to take advantage of this and is willing to pay Isco's release clause which stands at €150 million. The 23-year-old was Real Madrid's best player in their UEFA Super Cup triumph last night but might be swayed by the riches of the Etihad and the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea eye Danny Rose

Antonio Conte has reportedly requested the Chelsea board to go all out in their pursuit of Danny Rose. The Blues have already tasted defeat in the chase of another left back Alex Sandro and are still in the market for a full back. Conte feels Rose can be an inspired signing for his side as they attempt to defend their title. But Spurs are adamant to keep the left-back after losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £54 million earlier in the summer.

Watford to sign Andre Gray

The 26-year-old has been the subject of a £11.5 million bid from Watford. Sky Sports has now claimed that Burnley have accepted the Hornets' bid for Gray with the striker set to join the Marco Silva managed side soon. Personal terms are yet to be agreed between the two parties.