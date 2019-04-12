×
Transfer News: Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all monitoring £35m Ajax winger ahead of summer transfer window

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Rumors
154   //    12 Apr 2019, 15:05 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Everton are all reportedly interested in signing Ajax's David Neres this summer. Though it's Arsenal and Everton who have made the first steps, as they've already held talks over the 22-year-old's future.

In case you didn't know...

David Neres is a 22-year-old Brazilian winger who currently plays for Ajax in the Eredisivie.

He was developed in Sao Paulo's youth set-up before being promoted to the senior side in September 2016. By January, Ajax had splashed out £10m on the hot young prospect, ensuring that no time was wasted lest another club reached him first.

Since signing for Ajax, Neres has improved tremendously. So far this season, he has netted eight times and assisted 11 in 26 games.

While he's primarily a right winger, Neres has also been utilised on the left flank, as well as in an attacking midfielder role, and has flourished in them all.

His current market value is around £30m, but Ajax are understood to want no less than £35m before they would consider letting him go this summer.

The heart of the matter

Despite interest from these four clubs, there should be no doubting how difficult it will be to actually pry the Brazilian from the Eredisivie this summer.

Borrusia Dortmund had a bid rejected in January for the 22-year-old, which shows that Ajax are resilient and won't cave in to pressure - it's either their way or nothing.

United are searching for a right-sided wide player right now, so Neres would fit the bill well. Chelsea are, too, but having only recently brought in Christian Pulisic, their finances will have taken a hit - not to mention they could be faced with a transfer ban from FIFA soon.

As for Everton, they have built up a reputation around bringing in some top talent from across Europe in recent seasons, particularly from Barcelona (Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, etc), so if they can use that same energy towards Ajax, Neres could be theirs. He'd certainly get game time, too, which will be a big incentive.

And Arsenal have been looking for that forward with the magic touch for some time now. Ever since Alexis Sanchez left, the Gunners have looked bleak out on the flanks. Alex Iwobi simply doesn't do the trick, but someone like David Neres certainly could...

What's next?

Ajax will stay true to Neres' £35m price tag this summer which will squeeze out some of the interested clubs who now can't afford to buy him, meaning that it's left to the big clubs to fight for his signature.

