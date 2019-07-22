Ligue 1 Transfer News: Nabil Fekir gives green light to Real Betis switch

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir is set to join Real Betis

What's the story?

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has given Real Betis the green light and has, in turn, requested Lyon to close a deal with the Spanish club at the earliest.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman, having rejected a new contract from Lyon, looks to seal a move away from his boyhood club in search of a new challenge.

In case you didn't know...

Nabil Fekir was at the center of a transfer saga last summer as his dream move to Liverpool failed to materialize.

The Merseyside giants had agreed an initial £44 million fee with Lyon and Liverpool officials jetted to Paris to carry out a move for the player, who was called up to represent France at the World Cup.

Liverpool's medical examination of the player flagged an underlying knee issue and the club pulled the plug on the deal, adding that it would have been irresponsible on their part to carry on with the transfer.

The findings raised question marks over the player's durability over time, which eventually led to the breaking down of the deal.

The heart of the matter...

Fekir has accepted Real Betis' proposal and has asked for Lyon to close a deal with the Spanish club, which is expected to be agreed over the next 48 hours.

The 26-year-old is determined to sort out his future at the earliest and is set to travel to Sevilla to complete the move, while Lyon carry on negotiating a fee with Real Betis.

Napoli were also rumored to be in the running but it is believed that the Italian club have other priorities, with the likes of James Rodriguez and Nicolas Pepe mentioned as potential targets.

What's next?

After his dream move broke down under unfortunate circumstances last summer, Fekir is set to end his 14-year affiliation with his boyhood club.

Fekir is seen as a replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, who looks set to depart the Spanish club. Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with big-money moves for the Argentinian and Fekir's capture could accelerate negotiations with the aforementioned clubs.