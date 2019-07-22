×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ligue 1 Transfer News: Nabil Fekir gives green light to Real Betis switch

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
49   //    22 Jul 2019, 00:46 IST

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir is set to join Real Betis
Lyon captain Nabil Fekir is set to join Real Betis

What's the story?

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport, Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has given Real Betis the green light and has, in turn, requested Lyon to close a deal with the Spanish club at the earliest.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman, having rejected a new contract from Lyon, looks to seal a move away from his boyhood club in search of a new challenge.

In case you didn't know...

Nabil Fekir was at the center of a transfer saga last summer as his dream move to Liverpool failed to materialize.

The Merseyside giants had agreed an initial £44 million fee with Lyon and Liverpool officials jetted to Paris to carry out a move for the player, who was called up to represent France at the World Cup.

Liverpool's medical examination of the player flagged an underlying knee issue and the club pulled the plug on the deal, adding that it would have been irresponsible on their part to carry on with the transfer.

The findings raised question marks over the player's durability over time, which eventually led to the breaking down of the deal.

The heart of the matter...

Fekir has accepted Real Betis' proposal and has asked for Lyon to close a deal with the Spanish club, which is expected to be agreed over the next 48 hours.

The 26-year-old is determined to sort out his future at the earliest and is set to travel to Sevilla to complete the move, while Lyon carry on negotiating a fee with Real Betis.

Napoli were also rumored to be in the running but it is believed that the Italian club have other priorities, with the likes of James Rodriguez and Nicolas Pepe mentioned as potential targets.

Advertisement

What's next?

After his dream move broke down under unfortunate circumstances last summer, Fekir is set to end his 14-year affiliation with his boyhood club.

Fekir is seen as a replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, who looks set to depart the Spanish club. Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with big-money moves for the Argentinian and Fekir's capture could accelerate negotiations with the aforementioned clubs.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Betis Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Nabil Fekir
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: "Nabil Fekir can leave", Lyon president reveals
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Top defensive target agrees €40M move to the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 0-2 Real Betis: 3 flops who cost Zinedine Zidane the game
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos in talks to sign €100M-rated Ligue 1 star amid interest
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs poised to shatter club transfer record for Lo Celso
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos on the verge of signing Ligue 1 star 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This Season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: £45M defender transfer in doubt as Madrid demand a third medical
RELATED STORY
Real Betis' Mexican Starlet Diego Lainez poised for break-out in 2019-20
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us