Cristiano Ronaldo demands Barcelona superstar at Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea want Thiago and more: Transfer round-up, July 24, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is now calling the shots at Juventus

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 24, 2018:

#1 Premier League

On his way to England?

Manchester United and Chelsea monitoring Thiago Alcantara

ESPN has reported that two Premier League giants are pondering over the idea of signing Bayern Munich's midfield lynchpin Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has been tipped to leave Bayern Munich this summer with FC Barcelona also interested in their former player.

But the interest has since then cooled down with Barcelona baulking at Munich's €70 million valuation of Thiago. It is believed that the Premier League clubs now stand the best chance to sign Thiago this summer.

Niko Kovac has eight midfielders at his disposal at the moment and is prepared to offload a couple of them with Thiago being one of them.

The 27-year-old has been at the club since 2013 and has won five Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokal honours.

Liverpool planning a massive summer exodus

After grabbing attention with their summer signings, Liverpool are now looking to raise around £100 million with their summer sales. According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds are preparing to let seven players go this summer and have decided their price tags.

Divock Origi is priced at £27 million with Valencia interested. The likes of Danny Ings, Simon Mignolet and Marko Grujic are all valued at £20 million whereas Sheyi Ojo has a £15 million price tag on his head. Youngsters such as Ben Woodburn and Pedro Chirivella are expected to leave on a season-long loan.

