Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid offer €80 million plus Karim Benzema for Premier League superstar, Cavani wanted by La Liga giants and more: Transfer round-up, July 26, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
18.60K   //    26 Jul 2018, 21:57 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Real Madrid plan to go big this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 26, 2018: 

Premier League 

Malaga v Barcelona - La Liga
On Everton's radar

Everton eyeing the Barcelona duo of Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne 

The Daily Mail understands that Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has travelled to Barcelona to negotiate with the Catalans for a double swoop. It has been claimed that Everton are eyeing moves for Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne in a sensational summer transfer. 

Everton had earlier made a £15 million bid for Mina which was instantly rejected. It is now believed that Barcelona want around £27 million for the Colombian centre back along with a further £22 million more for Lucas Digne. The French left-back is viewed by Marco Silva as the direct successor for Leighton Baines. 

Everton, meanwhile, are confident of beating the likes of Lyon and Southampton for Yerry Mina. Barcelona are looking to offload the duo in order to reduce the number of foreign players in their first team squad. With these two, Everton's summer business will be around £100 million with Richarlison already having signed for a club record fee. 

Manchester United approach Leicester City for Harry Maguire 

In a sensational revelation by Sky Sports, Manchester United have taken the first steps in signing Harry Maguire. United's approach meanwhile, has been firmly rebuffed by the Foxes who value Maguire at £65 million and do not intend to let him go easily. 

Leicester have already lost Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and do not want to lose another one of their crucial players. Meanwhile, Maguire is keen on joining a club in the Champions League and intends to convey his wishes to Leicester when he returns from his holiday. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
An avid Premier League watcher with specialization in transfer news and post match analysis. Follow European and Indian football with minute attention with one eye on the world of cricket.
Real Madrid name six-man shortlist to replace Karim...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make James Rodriguez + €42 million offer for...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to spend €500 million on three players, Man...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell five players to fund Neymar's move,...
RELATED STORY
Four players want to leave Real Madrid following Zidane's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar rejects Manchester United's €180...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offered €100 million + star striker for...
RELATED STORY
Massimiliano Allegri has three conditions to become the...
RELATED STORY
The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed,...
RELATED STORY
Neymar reveals the one huge condition to join Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us