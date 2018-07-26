Real Madrid offer €80 million plus Karim Benzema for Premier League superstar, Cavani wanted by La Liga giants and more: Transfer round-up, July 26, 2018

Real Madrid plan to go big this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 26, 2018:

Premier League

On Everton's radar

Everton eyeing the Barcelona duo of Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne

The Daily Mail understands that Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has travelled to Barcelona to negotiate with the Catalans for a double swoop. It has been claimed that Everton are eyeing moves for Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne in a sensational summer transfer.

Everton had earlier made a £15 million bid for Mina which was instantly rejected. It is now believed that Barcelona want around £27 million for the Colombian centre back along with a further £22 million more for Lucas Digne. The French left-back is viewed by Marco Silva as the direct successor for Leighton Baines.

Everton, meanwhile, are confident of beating the likes of Lyon and Southampton for Yerry Mina. Barcelona are looking to offload the duo in order to reduce the number of foreign players in their first team squad. With these two, Everton's summer business will be around £100 million with Richarlison already having signed for a club record fee.

Manchester United approach Leicester City for Harry Maguire

In a sensational revelation by Sky Sports, Manchester United have taken the first steps in signing Harry Maguire. United's approach meanwhile, has been firmly rebuffed by the Foxes who value Maguire at £65 million and do not intend to let him go easily.

Leicester have already lost Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and do not want to lose another one of their crucial players. Meanwhile, Maguire is keen on joining a club in the Champions League and intends to convey his wishes to Leicester when he returns from his holiday.

