Real Madrid megastar threatens to leave and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 24th August 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 24 Aug 2017, 21:22 IST

Trouble in Real Madrid's paradise?

La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid before the transfer deadline

Spanish newspaper, El Pais has revealed in a sensational claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is angry at the treatment he receives from the referees and the media and hence wants to leave Spain in the coming week. A source close to the Real Madrid legend reportedly said, "For now, he’s just concentrating on playing. He is angry about the five-game ban, but he is working just as hard with the team. However, we cannot guarantee whether he will stay or leave."

Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain will certainly be interested in this advancement in Ronaldo's current situation.

Lionel Messi's father meets Manchester City executives

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, and agent, has reportedly held a meeting with Manchester City chief, Txiki Begiristain. The duo talked about the prospect of Messi joining the Etihad outfit next summer, the Sun reported. The 30-year-old has stalled talks with Barcelona over signing a new deal and has just under 12 months remaining on his current deal. The talks with Manchester City suggest that the player and his representatives do not want to sign an extension and hope to leave the Catalans on a Bosman transfer next summer.