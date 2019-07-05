Transfer News: Samir Nasri joins former Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht

Samir Nasri has completed a switch to Anderlecht from West Jam United

What's the story?

French midfielder Samir Nasri has joined RSC Anderlecht from West Ham on a permanent basis, the club has confirmed. He completed the move after having been released by the Irons at the end of last season, following an injury-laden season.

With this transfer, he is set to reunite with former teammate and Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany, who presently happens to be the player-manager of the Belgian outfit.

In case you didn't know...

In February 2018, Samir Nasri underwent the darkest phase of his otherwise scintillating football career, when he was handed a six-month ban after receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic, for breaching the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

Matters worsened when UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector increased the ban to a period of 18 months.

West Ham proved to be the escape route for the play maker, as former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, under whom Nasri won the Premier League, decided to rope in his former colleague.

The heart of the matter

The Frenchman started off on a bright note for the East Londoners, but soon saw his progress in the Premier League hampered by injuries. Alas, five league appearances was all he could manage for Pellegrini's men after having signed for the club in the January transfer window.

Nasri is now set to resume his career once again, this time under the stewardship of the charismatic Vincent Kompany.

Nasri played alongside Kompany during his time at the blue half of Manchester, where he also won two domestic titles and a League Cup. The 32-year-old had then (in 2011) joined Manchester City from Arsenal.

Speaking to the club's official website after completing his move, the Marseille-born man stated:

Advertisement

"I received a number of great offers, but in the end I chose RSC Anderlecht with a great deal of conviction.

He further added:

I absolutely want to help Vincent and the club to succeed in their set-up. Vincent Kompany was my team-mate at City between 2011 and 2017. I know him through and through and know which project he has in mind with Anderlecht. Together with him and the entire team I want to do everything to make this a success."

What's next?

Certainly, Nasri possesses the quality to help the Belgian giants pose a stronger threat at winning the top flight. He is expected to join the team for their pre-season training, ahead of their friendly against Benfica on 11 July.