Chelsea and Arsenal begin talks to sign Barcelona star, Real Madrid superstar on course for explosive exit, and more: Transfer Round-up, 14th December 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.30K   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:55 IST

Florentino Perez and Real Madrid are on course to lose their superstar in an explosive exit!
Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup!

Much like always, we have had bucketloads of new transfer rumours, updates and news emerge over the course of the day. Some reliable, some unreliable, some high-profile, some low-profile.

Thus, we've decided to go through all of it and bring to you, the top transfer stories of the day. Today's top stories feature clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea, among others. They also feature some crucial updates about significant superstars and their futures.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day:


Manchester City target Leicester City's £50m left-back Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is on Manchester City's radar
Manchester City signed left-back Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco ahead of the last season for a reported fee of £52 million, with the hope that he would be the perfect long-term occupant of the slot.

However, the Frenchman has been plagued by injuries ever since, making just 16 starts during his Manchester City career. Now, City are reportedly targeting Leicester City's left-back, Ben Chilwell, as a more fit alternative, as per reports from The Daily Mirror.

21-year-old Chilwell is a product of Leicester City's youth academy and was a key member of the side last season. Two months ago, the Englishman signed a bumper £110,000-a-week contract to stay with the Foxes until 2024.

The left back's reputation has been steadily growing since last season and resulted in his debut for the English National Team in September. Since then, Chilwell has made 5 appearances for the national side and is becoming a prominent name in the Premier League as well.

According to the aforementioned report, City are now reportedly planning a stunning offer for £50million-rated Chilwell.

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
