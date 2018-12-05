×
Barcelona plotting €60 million swoop for Juventus superstar, Chelsea set to sign Barcelona star in January and more: Transfer Round-up, 5 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
270   //    05 Dec 2018, 19:05 IST

FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is looking to make a statement in the winter transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup! December's here and we are being treated to a profusion of football matches. It is going to stay that way until the festive season is over and it surely is an exciting time for football fans across the globe.

Once we're done with December, we'll have even more reasons to be excited about. January 1 marks the opening of the winter transfer window and the rumour mill is already buzzing. There are several top teams that are looking for fresh additions and the transfer window affords them a chance to get a shot in the arm by making the right signings.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer stories that made headlines on December 5, 2018.

Atletico Madrid planning to hijack AC Milan's move for Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas could be playing his last season at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas' contract at Chelsea will run out this summer and it is growing more and more likely that the Spaniard will depart from Stamford Bridge this season. It is also quite probable that this is the last season in which we'll see the midfielder in Europe as Chinese and Japanese clubs are being linked with the 31-year-old.

However, Fabregas reportedly wants to stay in Europe and AC Milan have been keeping a keen eye on him. But there is a new twist in the tale and according to Tutto Mercato Web via Calcio Mercato, Atletico Madrid are looking to hijack Il Rossoneri's move for Fabregas.

The Rojiblancos are reportedly keen on signing the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder on a free in the summer. Diego Simeone wants reinforcements to his midfield and has identified the midfielder as the ideal choice.

