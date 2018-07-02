FC Barcelona to make a €120 million + Ousmane Dembele offer for PSG superstar, Kroos rejects Manchester United and more: Transfer round-up, July 1, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 49.25K // 02 Jul 2018, 00:07 IST

Ousmane Dembele might be sacrificed by Barcelona to acquire a big signing

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 1, 2018:

#1 Premier League

Chelsea to announce Sarri's arrival soon

Maurizio Sarri to become Chelsea manager before July 9

The Guardian believes that Chelsea are confident of naming Maurizio Sarri as their next coach before July 9. Chelsea officials have been in negotiations with Napoli over Sarri's release. The Italian has one year remaining in his contract and has a £9 million release clause with the Partenopei.

After delays over compensation agreement, Chelsea have picked up the pace in their bid to replace Antonio Conte with Sarri. Chelsea's non-World Cup players are set to report for pre-season training on July 9 and the Blues are preparing to announce Sarri's arrival before the players come back at Cobham.

Meanwhile, the club have started work in identifying summer targets for the new manager and are looking to complete the majority of their business this month. It is reported that talks have been initiated with the likes of Alisson Becker, Daniele Rugani and Aleksandr Golovin.

Newcastle United in advanced talks for Andros Townsend

According to the Sun, Andros Townsend is heading back to Tyneside this summer. Rafa Benitez is all set to sign the English winger for a deal worth £18 million. Townsend is reportedly keen on returning to Newcastle and play under the Spaniard. The Eagles are looking to offload him in order to generate summer funds.

Meanwhile, Townsend is tipped to be Matt Ritchie's replacement at the club. Ritchie is on his way to Stoke to sign for the Potters in a £15 million deal.