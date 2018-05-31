The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed, five-man shortlist to replace Zidane and more - Transfer round-up, May 31, 2018

What made Zinedine Zidane resign? And who are the top candidates decided by the club to replace him? You cannot miss this one!

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Feature 31 May 2018, 20:30 IST 9.17K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane shocked the footballing world with his decision

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on May 31, 2018:

La Liga

The reason behind Zinedine Zidane's resignation revealed

Zinedine Zidane shocked the footballing world by announcing his resignation as the manager of Real Madrid. According to Don Balon, Zidane parted ways with Real because of a power struggle with club president Florentino Perez.

Zidane wanted to have more say in the club's transfer dealings which was reportedly denied by Perez. It is believed that Real Madrid's decision to put Karim Benzema on the selling list irked Zidane as the manager considered him key to his playing style.

Zidane wanted Eden Hazard this summer with Chelsea demanding Karim Benzema to be included in the deal. Perez was in agreement with this whereas Zidane vehemently protested. The Frenchman believed that he deserved more say at the club after winning 3 European titles but Perez's power hunger led Zidane to quit.

Real Madrid name five-man wishlist to replace Zinedine Zidane

The European champions now have their work cut out to find an able replacement for Zinedine Zidane. It is now certain that a majority of the transfer window for the club will go in finding the right candidate.

Diario Gol has reported that the club has already prepared a five-man wishlist to replace the Frenchman. The five candidates to take over from Zidane are - Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, Joachim Low and Guti.

Also read: 5 replacements for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid