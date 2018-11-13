Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar to replace Ronaldo, Liverpool to sell 2 players in order to fund their bid for Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Round-up, November 13, 2018

Florentino Perez wants to make a statement and how!

Welcome to Sportskeeda's transfer roundup for the day. All our favourite clubs have now departed for international duty and we have to once again endure the eerie silence and lack of banter that's a feature of these breaks.

But make no mistake, off the field, the clubs are a-buzzing. As we edge close to the winter transfer window, top clubs are making their trips to the banks to make sure they are ready to shop by the time the holiday season gets over.

As proof, we have combined the top transfer rumours of the day all in one place. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories that are doing their rounds in the football universe as on 13th November 2018.

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund to battle it out for Maxi Gomez

Maxi Gomez in action for Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Maxi Gomez impressed everyone with his exploits in the previous season and has managed to kick on in the same vein this term. This has resulted in him drawing interest from across Europe and Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are the biggest names who have him on their radar, as per Football Espana.

The 22-year-old striker has already scored 6 times from 10 appearances this season. The Celta Vigo star has a release clause of €50 million and both Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund have the financial capacity to trigger it.

Though Gomez has done well, his club hasn't exactly got off to a great start. They sit 14th on the LaLiga table and have undergone a managerial change as well.

If he moves to England or Germany, Gomez stands a chance to substantially increase his wages and given the state of affairs in and around his club, there is every chance that this might me Maxi Gomez's last season in a Celta Vigo shirt.

