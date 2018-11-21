×
Real Madrid to beat Barcelona and Manchester City to top transfer target, Chelsea to join Juventus in race for Manchester United superstar and more: Transfer Round-up, November 21 2018

Shambhu Ajith
Feature
21 Nov 2018, 20:12 IST

Florentino Perez wants to make a statement in January
Florentino Perez wants to make a statement in January

As we soldier on into winter, the top European leagues are all settling down and taking shape. Some of the frontrunners are in top form while a few others are having trouble keeping up. As a result, the winter transfer window is quite crucial for any team that's looking for a shot in the arm.

If the rumours that are doing the rounds are to be believed, we might see a lot of big deals going over the line this January. And we have compiled the top rumours that are doing the rounds as on 21st November 2018.

So, let's take a look at them.

Rafinha to leave Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The 25-year-old who has been on the fringes at Barcelona due to his injury streak might well be playing his last season for the club. Rafinha has started just 4 games so far this season for the Cules.

Rafinha is frustrated with the lack of game time and his father and agent Mazinho, revealed in an interview with Radio Galicia Sport that his son needs to leave the Catalan giants for the sake of his future.

Mazinho said,

"It's crazy, he can't understand anything,"
"Only the coach knows what he has or doesn't have. The truth is that we're trying to get Rafa into a situation where he plays regularly. 
"We have to look for an exit because it's really complicated for him here [at Barcelona].
"It's been basically two years hardly playing and he needs a club to give him 30 or 40 games a season."
"Here, when you have three games in a row, then you're cut [from the team]. The coach has in his head his way of working, but for the player... [Rafinha] has done well in preseason, he's had some spectacular games. He doesn't understand it. 

Mazinho, however, harbours no hard feelings against Barcelona and understands how this is all a natural outcome of the competitive environment of top-flight football.

"This is football, it's normal, of course, and we have to be happy because we're at a great club. But we need to leave to play more." 
Shambhu Ajith
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
