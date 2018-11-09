×
Real Madrid superstar wants to follow Ronaldo to Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea to pull off imminent swap deal and more: Transfer Round-up, November 9, 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
09 Nov 2018, 19:44 IST

Sarri has some big plans for January
Sarri has some big plans for January

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The winter transfer window is not too far away and you can expect the top European teams to be drawing up grand business plans for the fall.

If last January taught us anything, it is that the big chips may fall with no regard to seasons and we're expecting some major deals to go over the line this time around. It's also a time where teams that are a bit off the pace can hope to splash some cash to plug the leaks.

And today, we have quite a few top transfer stories that can reel you right in. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the talk of the town as on 9th November, 2018.

Adrien Rabiot is now a Liverpool transfer target

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp has identified the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the reinforcement that his already strong midfield needs.

However, landing Rabiot will require the Reds to break the bank as the report suggests that AC Milan and none other than Barcelona are also interested in the Frenchman.

Rabiot, who has already appeared 15 games this term, will see his contract run out at the end of the season. The contract situation remains iffy thus evoking interest from the big players in the market.

Chinese clubs actively pursuing Aaron Ramsey's signature

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Aaron Ramsey, whose long relationship with Arsenal is expected to come to an end when the season draws to a close, is now the subject of interest of Chinese Super League sides.

As per Goal.com, Arsenal have decided to pull out of contract extension talks with the Welshman and are looking to invest their money elsewhere.

Ramsey can talk to clubs from January and sign a deal at the end of the season. Chinese Super League clubs who are famous for offering lucrative deals to lure top footballers are reportedly on alert.

Juventus lead the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E
Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has been on the radar of some big clubs for quite a while now. Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona were rumoured to have been keeping an eye on him but now according to Calcio Mercato, Juventus have invited the Ajax defender to visit Turin and the youngster has reportedly accepted the invitation.

While it is clear as day that the real intention of the Bianconeri is to convince de Ligt to join the club, it promises to be a difficult task. Barcelona club president Bartolomeu has identified the Dutchman as his primary transfer target and is expected to match any offer that the Old Lady will make for the 19-year-old.

Manchester United target Hirving Lozano wants to join the Premier League

Lozano celebrates after scoring against Germany in the World Cup
Lozano celebrates after scoring against Germany in the World Cup

PSV winger and Mexico international Hirving Lozano has stated that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

While speaking to ESPN, Lozano, one of the stars of the World Cup may have just handed United a major transfer boost with his statements.

The 23-year-old said,

"I hope that God, some day, gives me a shot at playing in the Premier League. I like it very much.
"I think the Premier League is great. I think that it would be fabulous to play with any of the clubs, but I would love to play for one of the big clubs. I hope that God gives me the chance."

Lozano has already scored 11 goals this term and has kicked on in the same kind of form that won him armies of fans around the world this past June.

Arsenal and Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Lozano.

Chelsea to swap Willian for Malcom with Barcelona

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

According to Bristol Post (via La Sexta), Barcelona are keen on reviving their interest in Chelsea star Willian. The 21-year-old who joined La Blaugrana in July has struggled to fit in so far and is reported to be looking for a way out.

Willian was actively pursued by the Cules in the summer. However, Chelsea rebuffed 3 Barcelona bids, with the highest one standing at £55 million, in the summer to keep hold of the Brazilian who has impressed in parts under the new Sarri regime.

Willian has a year left on his contract and Chelsea might just decide to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Marcelo's move to Juventus is being blocked by Perez

Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: First Leg
Real Madrid CF v Celta Vigo - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: First Leg

Calcio Mercato reports that Florentino Perez is prepared to declare that veteran left-back Marcelo is not for sale in January with Juventus being heavily linked with the player. Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo are close friends and the duo reportedly wants to join arms once again in Italy.

However, Florentino Perez is against the idea and Real Madrid not hiring Antonio Conte could have further complicated the situation for the Brazilian who reportedly wants to follow Ronaldo to Turin.

The report states that Alex Sandro could have been motivated to join Real Madrid in a deal which would see Marcelo going the other way if Conte had taken charge of Los Blancos.

However, in the absence of Conte, Real Madrid have no replacements lined up in case Marcelo departs.

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
