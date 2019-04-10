×
Manchester United to trigger release clause of top transfer target, Eden Hazard makes shock transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.15K   //    10 Apr 2019, 19:14 IST

Ole's edging closer to clinching his first signing for United
Ole's edging closer to clinching his first signing for United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are inching closer towards the summer transfer window and big decisions are being made in board rooms across Europe.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today- 10 April 2019.

No deal yet for Herrera, new deal for Mata

Juan Mata's father revealed to Cadena SER earlier today that Manchester United have offered the midfielder a new deal. He said,

Manchester United have offered to renew us, we are very happy,"

"But there are proposals from Champions League teams. Spain, maybe, but today is not the day to talk, it is not yet decided."

Mata has reportedly already held talks with Barcelona. Mata's father, however, ruled out the possibility of a move to another Premier League side.

"City? It would not be the ideal option. There are two options that do not [appeal]: Liverpool and City.
"We have to respect the Manchester United fans, he is held very dear here."

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera confirmed that he and the club has not come to an understanding yet and that he is keeping all doors open. He told Diario ABC,

"It's true that I only have two months left on my contract and as it is right now Manchester and I are not thinking alike and there is no renewal agreement.
"But my duty is still to continue to listen to United. What it's clear to me is that I will continue playing for a big team.
"I take care of myself for that reason, I feel well and I want to continue in football for as long as my body allows me to because the day I retire I will begin to regret to have hung up my boots.
"I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I don't close any doors."
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Toby Alderweireld Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
