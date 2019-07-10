Real Madrid to hijack Neymar signing, Manchester United target confirms exit from current club and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 July 2019

Neymar has no lack of suitors, that's for certain

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundups. The transfer window is slowly building up steam and if today's reports are anything to go by, we are in for a grand finish to yet another summer transfer window.

Let's not waste another second and dive right into the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today- 10 July 2019.

Real Madrid reactivate Neymar interest as Barcelona stall

Florentino Perez is ready to swoop in for Neymar

What a summer it is turning out to be the world's most expensive player. Neymar Jr. has made no secret of his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and it looks like it's going to be a battle between his former club Barcelona and their eternal rivals Real Madrid for the Brazilian's signature.

Real Madrid wanted to sign Neymar back in 2011 and seeing as how Barcelona have stalled since the rumours first rolled up, Florentino Perez has decided to reignite their interest in the former Barcelona man.

Barcelona have reportedly been made aware of Real Madrid's entry into the race for Neymar's signature. Josep Maria Bartomeu and co., however, believe that Neymar will snub the Blancos' advances and sign for them.

Real Madrid's interest in Neymar stretches back to 2011 and they tried to sign him unsuccessfully during his stint at Barcelona. Neymar is still keen on returning to the Camp Nou and has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his wishes.

Florentino Perez is well aware of Neymar's uses on a marketing level and he knows that he will be the perfect signing to top off what has already become a top transfer window for the club having signed the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

Perez is waiting for the chance to strike and he knows there are two things that could prove to be a stumbling block for Barcelona in their attempts to sign Neymar. Firstly, Barcelona will have to include a player/players as part of the deal. Real Madrid will not need to do that.

Secondly, PSG's and Barcelona's relationship is already strained with the latter making several approaches to sign some of the Ligue 1 champions' top players.

Real Madrid will also offer Neymar a more lucrative package than Barcelona and now it's all up to them to convince the Brazilian whose heart is currently at his former club.

