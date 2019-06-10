×
Real Madrid set to sign £135 million superstar, Barcelona to sign €80 million superstar as Coutinho replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.62K   //    10 Jun 2019, 22:48 IST

Zinedine Zidane's wish seems to have been granted
Zinedine Zidane's wish seems to have been granted

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Thanks to the summer transfer window, there is no dearth of excitement in the football world. As top clubs across Europe line up to make the most of the transfer window, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of the next couple of months.

Today's top transfer news involves Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City among several others. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines today.

Matthijs De Ligt to take his time to take a decision

Matthijs De Ligt (left) will decide on his future shortly
Matthijs De Ligt (left) will decide on his future shortly

The Matthijs De Ligt transfer saga is going to be the story of the summer. Several top clubs across Europe are ready to roll the red carpet out to welcome the 19-year-old Ajax sensation who played a huge role in their staggering journey to the last 4 of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Barcelona are the frontrunners even though several other clubs including Juventus are interested in securing his services. Both clubs are willing to offer De Ligt hefty wage packages in order to lure him to their respective clubs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the Dutchman and wants Manchester United to break the bank to sign him as the Norwegian tries to solve the defensive problems at Old Trafford. Barcelona have their own set of problems in defence with Pique well into his 30s and Samuel Umtiti's future hanging in the balance.

Matthijs De Ligt has provided an update on his future. He chose to remain coy on his future when quizzed about it after their UEFA Nations League final defeat against Portugal.

He said,

“Now I will go on vacation, I'll think carefully about what is best for me and then I'll decide,” he said.
“For a young player like me, it's important to go to a club where I can play consistently. That's the main issue.”
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
