Griezmann to join Barcelona on two conditions, Neymar reveals why he wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
11.06K   //    10 May 2019, 20:37 IST

Antoine Griezmann wants to join Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann wants to join Barcelona

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are into that part of the season where the titles will granted to the worthy. After that we'll have the summer break. However, there is no rest for the clubs as they prepare to make the most out of the summer transfer window which will open within a few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 10 May 2019.

Everton manager Marco Silva hopeful of signing Andre Gomes in the summer

Marco Silva
Marco Silva

Andre Gomes has certainly made an impact after moving to the Goodison from Barcelona on a loan deal. However, latest reports in Spain claimed that he had reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur. It was claimed that Gomes had agreed to join Mauricio Pochettino's side on a £26 million deal.

However, the Toffees' boss Marco Silva is not aware of such a deal and remains hopeful of signing both Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma who are currently on loan at Everton. Silva said,

"The only feedback I have had until now is from Andre, our relationship is really honest from the first day,"
"He didn't decide anything about his future and his agent too. This is what I can say to you. I've already told you about our talks not only with him but Zouma too. It is up to us to show that ambition with the clubs and the players.
"Him and Zouma, they were key players for us this season."

However, Kurt Zouma's signing will prove to be complicated as Chelsea are currently serving a transfer ban and are likely to keep hold of their players.

"Maybe it is not the best thing for us but now it is up to the clubs to speak to each other and deal with the situation and see what we can do."
Contact Us