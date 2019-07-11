Barcelona to announce Antoine Griezmann signing on Monday, Manchester United prepare €80 million bid for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 July 2019

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. It's business time in the footballing world and this summer transfer window is proving to be just as exciting as the last one.

Teams like Manchester United and Barcelona among many other European giants continue to be linked with several top players as they scour the transfer window looking for the right player who can reinforce their ranks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Barcelona set to announce Antoine Griezmann signing on Monday

Antoine Griezmann is set to become a Barcelona player

As per reliable Spanish publications, the Antoine Griezmann transfer saga which has seen its own fair share of twists and turns is set to come to a close. Barcelona are reportedly working tirelessly to ensure the Frenchman is officially unveiled at the Camp Nou on Monday.

After being closely linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer of 2018, Antoine Griezmann decided to stay put at Atletico Madrid. However, following the end of the season, Griezmann confirmed that he intends to leave the club this summer in a video he shared via social media.

The only thing stopping Barcelona from sealing the deal is the €120 million release clause which needs to be deposited with LaLiga. As per the report, Barcelona and the player have agreed on personal terms and once the release clause is paid, the deal is as good as done.

The Catalans expect the World Cup winner to fly in from Ibiza once they hold up their end of the bargain. Barcelona are hoping that Griezmann will attend his first official photo shoot as a Barcelona player on Sunday in preparation for the official unveiling on Monday.

Griezmann's documentary which elaborated upon his decision to not join Barcelona not summer did not reportedly go down well with some of the Barcelona players. As such, there were reports suggesting that the dressing room might not okay the Frenchman's arrival.

However, all such doubts could be put to bed now. Atletico Madrid are on the verge of losing their best player over the past few seasons.

