Barcelona ready to sell star for €30M, Manchester United make stunning offer for Real Madrid target and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 May 2019

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

All the latest from the rumour mill!

Merson thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjær might lose his job

Manchester United have been on a torrid run ever since they offered the permanent deal to Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The Red Devils are out of the running for the Champions League places and will be playing in the Europa League next season.

They travel to Cardiff on the final day and Paul Merson believes that a loss would result in United sacking Ole:

“Nothing surprises me in football, if they lost to Cardiff who knows what would happen. I wouldn't know. I don't see Solskjaer being on a Mourinho contract, where you'd have to pay £15m to get him out of it - I think there'll be serious meetings if they don't win this game.”

“You'd have to seriously think if they're not wiping the floor with Cardiff, they've made a mistake with Solskjaer. If he'd had this run at the start, would he be permanent manager now? No, he wouldn't.”

Reports suggest that Manchester United are looking to sign as many as 5 players this summer to revamp the squad. Fans are desperate to see the deadwood sold off in the summer but Merson believes that the situation isn't going to favor United.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that clubs and agents will be charging the Red Devils over the top prices for their players as they know how badly United need them. He said:

“Everyone needs top players - Bayern Munich need top players, Real Madrid need top players, and everyone else will too. I don't see how you go to Manchester United. If you're a £90m player and United come in for you, and other teams come in for you, you have to weigh it up. How far are we behind these other teams? It's a long way. It's not one or two players.”

“Solskjaer's said agents are calling him, yeah of course they are. They know United are in a situation where they'll play money willy-nilly, and willy-nilly wages, and that's what's happened for the last God-knows how long at United. They've got to draw a line sooner or later, not just bring in players because they know Manchester United will pay top dollar.”

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Antonio Valencia is also on the way out while a new deal hasn't been agreed yet with Juan Mata, whose contract also expires at the end of the season.

