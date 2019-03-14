Real Madrid sign Brazilian superstar for €50 million, update on Eden Hazard, and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are a few months away from the summer transfer window. However, we have received official confirmation of a new Real Madrid signing and that goes to show why the rumour mill stays buzzing even though the transfer window is shut.

The January transfer window saw plenty of players joining new clubs. This summer, however, that number is certain to go through the roof. With plenty of top European clubs looking all set for a squad overhaul, we expect this to be one of the most exciting transfer seasons in the recent past.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 14th March 2019.

Hull City's Jarrod Bowen says he turned down chance to replace Sala at Cardiff

Jarrod Bowen says he turned down the chance to replace Sala at Cardiff

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has now revealed that he turned down the offer to sign for the Bluebirds in the wake of the tragic death of Emiliano Sala, in an interview with Sky Sports.

"The whole situation was very uncomfortable. Of course, it was nothing to do with how I view Cardiff as a club, but the whole story around Sala was just so tragic. To join Cardiff knowing that he was meant to play for them would have been incredibly difficult and not something that filled me with any enthusiasm.

"Of course, any transfer would have needed Hull's approval in any case, but from my personal point of view it was never a starter, not under those circumstances. It just felt wrong. Now we know for certain that Emiliano died. It still feels unbelievable that his life could be cut short like that, it seems so cruel."

