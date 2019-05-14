×
€73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona after rejecting Real Madrid, Solskjaer demands the signing of top Manchester City transfer target and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
87.57K   //    14 May 2019, 19:20 IST

Lionel Messi has reason to be happy
Lionel Messi has reason to be happy

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window has not opened up yet but that doesn't mean that there's no transfer activity taking place at the moment. With top clubs across Europe anticipating a busy summer, we expect quite a few transfer records to be broken over the course of this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 14 May 2019.

Patrice Evra expects to see a clear-out sale at Manchester United in the summer

Pogba has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford lately
Pogba has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford lately

Patrice Evra is undoubtedly one of the most respected and adored individuals to have donned the Manchester United kit in recent times. A fan-favourite at Old Trafford, Evra has been seen supporting his former team with a lot of heart and has been left dispirited by the recent goings-on at the club.

Evra expressed his displeasure at the fans booing Paul Pogba following United's defeat at the hands of Cardiff City on the last day of the 2018-19 Premier League season, in a chat with Sky Sports' Gary Neville. The former French international said that he expects Paul Pogba to be part of the mass exodus that will happen at Manchester United this summer.

Evra said,

"I don't want to blame all the players because I think that some players are here (at United) and they themselves don't even know why they are here,"
"I think (Pogba) will leave, because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. 
"If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed." 

Pogba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid as of late. His lacklustre performances towards the end of the season weren't well received by the fans as they constantly lamented his apparent lack of commitment to the cause.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
