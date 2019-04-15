×
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.32K   //    15 Apr 2019, 22:26 IST

Are Ole and co. going to be ready for the summer?
Are Ole and co. going to be ready for the summer?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are only halfway through April and there is still a long way to go before the summer transfer window opens. However, there is no shortage of rumours as clubs have started laying the groundwork for a successful summer transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 15 April 2019.

Zinedine Zidane praises Karim Benzema, asks fans to expect to see changes

Zizou has taken no prisoners
Zizou has taken no prisoners

Karim Benzema is a divisive figure among the Santiago Bernabeu faithful. He showed this season yet again that he is a top quality striker. However, at 31-years-old, many believe that Benzema's time at Real Madrid us well and truly up and speculation has been rife that he will move away in the summer as Zinedine Zidane oversees a massive rebuilding job at Madrid.

However, the Real Madrid manager has now come out and heaped praises on the Frenchman. Speaking ahead of this Monday's match against Leganes, Zizou said,

"Benzema is compatible with everyone because he can bring all the good players together,"
"Karim is a different player, he's not a typical No 9. When I saw him start, he was playing more in midfield and out wide.
"He knows that he can do many things, he can score like a No 9 and he can do link-up play."

Zizou, however, made no secret of the fact that there will be changes in the summer. Speaking of his summer plans, the Real Madrid manager said,

"All my players are important and good, but we are going to make changes,"
"Here there are many players that can bring in cash for the club."
"The changes will be made known at the end of the season. We will see what changes we make and which players we will change."
