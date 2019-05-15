Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019

Zinedine Zidane and co. are set to have the last laugh over Barcelona

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With only a few high-profile cup ties to be played out, clubs all across Europe are anxiously waiting for the summer transfer window and the rumour mill is buzzing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 15 May 2019.

Antoine Griezmann announces he will leave the club in the summer

Griezmann has called it a day on his Atletico career

Amid speculation that Barcelona are likely to sign him up in the summer, Antoine Griezmann has now come out and announced that he will leave Atletico Madrid in the summer. The 28-year-old had signed a 5-year deal only last June. However, now he has confirmed that he won't be staying at the club beyond this summer.

Griezmann shared a video on social media, where he said,

"It's been an incredible five years. Thank you for everything,"

"I wanted to tell the fans who have always given me a lot of love that I have taken the decision to leave, to see other things, to have other challenges,"

The World Cup winner has scored a whopping 133 goals from 256 appearances for Il Rojiblancos and has been their standout performer over the last few years.

The club's top goalscorer for each of the last 5 seasons added,

"The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years."

Griezmann had recently revealed in a documentary called 'The Decision' that he had chosen to reject Barcelona when they approached him last summer. Atletico Madrid are going to have rebuild the core of their team as Lucas Hernandez has agreed to join Bayern Munich and defensive stalwart Diego Godin has confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer.

