Alexis Sanchez update, PSG want €190 million duo in exchange for Neymar, Pogba desperate for Real Madrid move and more: Transfer Roundup, 16 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.45K   //    16 Aug 2019, 20:01 IST

Neymar to Barcelona or Neymar to Real Madrid?
Neymar to Barcelona or Neymar to Real Madrid?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Top-flight European football has returned to restore weekend entertainment into our schedules and we couldn't be more grateful for it. As things heat up on the football field, clubs across Europe continue to work just as hard off the pitch on the transfer front.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says United are counting on Alexis Sanchez amid AS Roma links

Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United's frontline is all about pace and precision. They dismantled Chelsea in exactly 4 of those moves, and it took them less than 16 seconds to transform fully from defence to attack. Romelu Lukaku wouldn't have been a great fit for the team Ole is trying to build and question marks were being raised about the future of Alexis Sanchez as well.

Sanchez has recently been linked with a move to AS Roma. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that Sanchez's role in the side will gain more importance now after Lukaku's departure. There were also reports suggesting that Solskjaer had asked Sanchez to train with the reserves.

The Chilean returned for training later than the rest of the squad owing to his participation in the Copa America. Solskjaer has rubbished the reports which claimed that he's been put with the reserves.

Speaking to the press ahead of the second Premier League gameweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said,

"Alexis is such a professional. He comes in working every single day, really hard. He wants to be part of this. These stories that he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t. He’s part of our squad and he’s a very good player. He’s a few weeks behind the rest but he’s very close to being part of it.

"We don’t have the biggest forward line so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality."

Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
