×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
653   //    17 Apr 2019, 19:05 IST

Leo Messi would be chuffed if Barcelona can land their top transfer target
Leo Messi would be chuffed if Barcelona can land their top transfer target

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 17 April 2019.

Sadio Mane rules out Real Madrid move

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane has ruled out the possibility of a summer move to Real Madrid amid intense speculation. Mane, who has been one of Liverpool's leading lights as they continue to challenge for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League title, isn't fazed by the interest in him and instead wants to kick on at Anfield and become a club legend.

Mane told the official LFC magazine,

"Of course I want to be a legend not only for Liverpool but also in the Premier League story and that is one of my targets. I will do everything possible to achieve everything."
"Reaching 100 games means a lot to me. To play these many games for a club like Liverpool is incredible. Like I have always said, I am very happy to play for this club and every single day I am enjoying being here and trying to do everything to win something for this club."

Real Madrid have struggled greatly to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and his goals and are now out of all competitions with only their pride - whatever's left of it - to play for in the final few weeks of the season.

Sadio Mane has been one of the more prominent names that have been whispered along with Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane looks to oversee a massive summer squad overhaul.

Now that Mane has ruled himself out of the equation, Real Madrid will want to shift their focus to other transfer targets.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Sadio Mane Marcus Rashford Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Barcelona target in advanced negotiations with Manchester United, strong demand for Madrid star in England, and more Premier League transfer news: April 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal set to hijack deal for Barcelona target, Manchester United to be given massive £200m summer transfer budget, and more: Transfer Roundup, 4th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make shock move for Chelsea superstar, David de Gea makes decision on Manchester United future and more: Transfer roundup, 15 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea close to signing 3 players, Manchester United eye Barcelona double swoop and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 January 2019 
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Manchester United ready to activate €70 million release clause for Spanish midfielder, Barcelona want Borussia Dortmund star as Luis Suarez replacement, 4 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona duo worth €525 million and more – August 8, 2018
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid told to pay €150 million for superstar target, Barcelona plan €115m move for Premier League superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 16th April 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to trigger release clause of top transfer target, Eden Hazard makes shock transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us