Barcelona set to sign Chelsea superstar in January, Chelsea identify €80 million Eden Hazard replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.85K   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:07 IST

Ernesto Valverde will likely have a busy winter
Ernesto Valverde will likely have a busy winter

Hello and welcome Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup! We are exactly 2 weeks away from the opening of the January transfer window and the rumour mill is busier than ever.

With teams expected to take no prisoners even in January, we expect some big deals to go over the line. Teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United have huge problems to address and as such, are expected to break the bank and bolster their ranks in January.

Manchester City signing of Aymeric Laporte, Liverpool's signing of Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester United's deal for Sanchez were some of the high-profile transfers that happened in January 2018. We expect more in the same vein term.

Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories and rumours that made headlines on 17 December 2018.

Juventus set to make move for unhappy Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford as of late
Paul Pogba has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford as of late

Getting snubbed at Anfield in the game against Liverpool seems to have been the final straw for Paul Pogba. With the midfielder ready to leave amid reports of growing unrest between the Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and himself, the Bianconeri are ready to make a move for their former player in January, according to TuttoSport.

Paul Pogba's attitude has been questioned quite widely after he put in some terrible performances when afforded the chance to start. As a result, he has been largely kept out of the starting XI by Jose Mourinho.

United lost against Liverpool at Anfield and Pogba was an unused substitute. Manchester United are going through one of their worst phases in the post-Ferguson era.

It looks like Jose Mourinho's and Pogba's relationship cannot be mended and one of them will have to depart the club soon. There were claims that Jose Mourinho called Paul Pogba a 'virus' after his heavily underwhelming performance against Southampton where he was guilty of conceding possession a whopping 14 times.

Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
