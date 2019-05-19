×
Messi wants €220 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.76K   //    19 May 2019, 23:42 IST

Lionel Messi has decided who he wants to partner up with
Lionel Messi has decided who he wants to partner up with

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the activities on the pitch for the season nearing its end, the backrooms of top European clubs are lit up and the transfer mill is buzzing ahead of the much-awaited summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 19 May 2019.

Ernesto Valverde denies rumours that Griezmann will join Barcelona before the Copa Del Rey final

Ernesto Valverde
Ernesto Valverde

With speculation rife that Barcelona are willing to pay Antoine Griezmann's £108 million release clause, the Cules' manager has come out and quelled rumours which suggested that the Frenchman could be signed up before the weekend's Copa Del Rey final.

Antoine Griezmann released a farewell video via social media where he announced that he will be leaving the club in the summer. He thanked the club and the supporters but did not say anything about his future destination.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Copa Del Rey final matchup against Valencia, Valverde said that talks are being held with several players but none of the deals will be finalized before this weekend.

Valverde said,

"It is true we have already made contacts," 
"It is true that contacts are ongoing, but the season isn't over yet. We have the Copa del Rey final still to play. We have the chance of winning two titles and we must try to focus on this issue.
"Afterwards we will have time for everything else - we won't say anything new when we are talking about players from other teams. We will see (what happens). He (Griezmann) is a great player. We've always said so."

Griezmann has been Atletico's leading goalscorer in the 5 seasons that he played for the club and has been one of the most important cogs in Diego Simeone's setup. His departure will undoubtedly be a major blow for Barcelona.

