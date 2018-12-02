Lionel Messi wants £162 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid set to beat Juventus and Bayern Munich to Premier League superstar: Transfer Roundup, 2 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.49K // 02 Dec 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi has made it clear who he wants to team up with at Barcelona

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. December is going to be a pretty busy month for all the clubs as they all play a great number of games over the festive season. As football fans, we wouldn't complain.

And when December draws to a close, the January transfer window will open. The rumour mills are buzzing right now. With European giants like Manchester United and Real Madrid struggling, a lot of high-profile transfer activity is expected to happen in January.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories that made headlines on 2nd December 2018.

Fred annoyed with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Fred has not played a great deal of football this season

Fred has lost his place in the Brazil squad and has revealed his annoyance in an interview with the Sunday Mirror (via Sky Sports). The Brazilian was Manchester United's most expensive signing in the summer. However, he has failed to nail down a spot in Manchester United's starting XI following his arrival.

Mourinho has chosen to persist with Fellaini and Matic and as a result, creative players like Fred and Andreas Pereira have been condemned to warming the bench at United.

Fred told Sunday Mirror,

"I've played very little at United, so it's normal for Professor Tite not to be able to evaluate me, even though I've worked hard with him before.

"Of course, I was annoyed, but I have to know how to deal with the sadness to be able to help me take a step forward.

"The coach (Mourinho) has chosen not to put me in the team. That's his choice. I still do my job and I can't let it affect my mindset, I cannot let that shake me. I have to be patient."

"It's been a bit of a difficult start for me at United because I have not been ¬playing so much."

Despite Fred going on to claim that he is focused on his work at Manchester United, the situation that the Red Devils find themselves in, nothing is certain and we won't be surprised if Fred decides to ship out at the end of the season.

1 / 5 NEXT