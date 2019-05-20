×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Real Madrid superstars set for explosive exits, €72 million Barcelona superstar wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 May 2019 

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.83K   //    20 May 2019, 21:55 IST

Zinedine Zidane is not pleased with the state of affairs at Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is not pleased with the state of affairs at Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are so close to the opening of the summer transfer window and obviously, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

With several top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to undergo massive changes this summer, we expect quite a lot of transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 20 May 2019.

West Ham reveal they haven't decided on Marko Arnautovic's future

Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic has been quite impressive for the Hammers since joining from Stoke City. Using his physicality to great effect, the Austrian international has often played the role of the target man to great effect. However, Arnautovic's stay at West Ham may be coming to a close.

The Hammers' vice-chairman Karren Brady did not make any promises regarding Arnautovic's future. She insisted that West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini will take a decision regarding his future.

Karren Brady told Sky Sports News,

"It's the same with every player - their future at the club is determined by the manager. Not by the chairman, not by the board and certainly not by me.
"If he decides he wants him at the club and wants to offer him a new contract as he did a few months ago, then that's what happens. If he decides he wants a player to leave, then that's what happens.
Advertisement
"The board support whatever decision he makes, and that's the way it should be."

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale does not fit in his team

Sidelined
Sidelined

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career has been a roller coaster ride, to put it mildly. The Welshman has enjoyed immense success at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his constant fitness problems have not endeared him to the fans as much as anyone would have liked and now it looks like he has fallen out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane as well.

Gareth Bale was benched for Real Madrid's last league game of the season against 2-0 which they incidentally lost 2-0. Zizou, on being asked whether we have seen the last of Gareth Bale in a Real Madrid jersey, afforded no promises over the Welshman's future.

Zizou said,

"I don't know if it's the last game or not. I don't know what's going to happen. I'm sorry he didn't get to play, but no-one knows what will happen. If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best.
"No one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present. I have counted on other players more in recent weeks. I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Raphael Varane Samuel Umtiti Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Messi wants €220 million superstar at Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 May 2019
RELATED STORY
€90 million Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, Barcelona €57 million target could join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to join Manchester City, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us