×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi's agent makes shocking transfer claim, Chelsea to launch £85 million bid for Manchester United superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
111.85K   //    22 Dec 2018, 22:39 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B
Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The football world is as busy as it gets right now. With plenty of games to be played over the next fortnight and the January transfer window opening in less than 10 days, there's more activity all around than we can keep track of.

With several high-profile clubs looking for reinforcements halfway through the season, we expect some big deals to go over the line over the course of January. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 December 2018.

Manchester United will be offered stars as Jose Mourinho sacking gives them a boost

Sacking Jose Mourinho will have its set of pros for Manchester United. Allied with the belief that the toxicity around the club had grown out of control, United dropped the guillotine on Jose's time at the club.

And French journalist Laurens told BBC Sport, that agents will now be willing to offer stars to United as Mourinho moves on.

Laurens said,

"It got to the point where very promising players were ruling out Manchester United as they were saying: 'I don't want to be the next Anthony Martial or Paul Pogba, being marginalised, not playing, and having my progress impeded'.
"I've talked to a couple of agents with interesting players and the dynamic has now changed.
"No longer is there that sense of Manchester United being a barren land where you would not dream of sending your best player there."

It looks like they dropped the axe on the 'Special One' at the right time as journalist Horncastle chimed in and revealed that several Manchester United players were ready to leave the club if Mourinho was going to stay in charge. He said,

"One of the reasons the decision has been taken by Manchester United is that players were considering their futures."

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Alexis Sanchez Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Lionel Messi demands Liverpool superstar at Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set to sign Chelsea superstar in January,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye shocking move for Premier League superstar,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City beat Barcelona and Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Juventus plan stunning £125m January offer for Premier...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Official bid for 20-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United win race to sign Barcelona target for...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona plotting €60 million swoop for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us