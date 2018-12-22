Lionel Messi's agent makes shocking transfer claim, Chelsea to launch £85 million bid for Manchester United superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 December 2018

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The football world is as busy as it gets right now. With plenty of games to be played over the next fortnight and the January transfer window opening in less than 10 days, there's more activity all around than we can keep track of.

With several high-profile clubs looking for reinforcements halfway through the season, we expect some big deals to go over the line over the course of January. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 22 December 2018.

Manchester United will be offered stars as Jose Mourinho sacking gives them a boost

Sacking Jose Mourinho will have its set of pros for Manchester United. Allied with the belief that the toxicity around the club had grown out of control, United dropped the guillotine on Jose's time at the club.

And French journalist Laurens told BBC Sport, that agents will now be willing to offer stars to United as Mourinho moves on.

Laurens said,

"It got to the point where very promising players were ruling out Manchester United as they were saying: 'I don't want to be the next Anthony Martial or Paul Pogba, being marginalised, not playing, and having my progress impeded'.

"I've talked to a couple of agents with interesting players and the dynamic has now changed.

"No longer is there that sense of Manchester United being a barren land where you would not dream of sending your best player there."

It looks like they dropped the axe on the 'Special One' at the right time as journalist Horncastle chimed in and revealed that several Manchester United players were ready to leave the club if Mourinho was going to stay in charge. He said,

"One of the reasons the decision has been taken by Manchester United is that players were considering their futures."

