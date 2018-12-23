×
Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle it out for €65 million Manchester United superstar, Chelsea and AC Milan to pull off stunning swap deal and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.74K   //    23 Dec 2018, 18:39 IST

This is one signing that could tip the scales in Barcelona's favour
This is one signing that could tip the scales in Barcelona's favour

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. We are just a little more than a week away from the opening of the January transfer window. The festive period is here already and there is a lot of footballing action going on in Europe, especially so in England.

The clubs are keeping themselves busy off the pitch as well. If last January's transfer activity is anything to go by, clubs are no longer shying away from splurging in the winter transfer window like they used to earlier.

With several top clubs struggling domestically and in Europe, we expect quite a few big-money moves to go over the line over the course of January. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 23 January 2018.

Solskjaer plotting to bring Josh King to Manchester United

Josh King in action for Norway
Josh King in action for Norway

According to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring former Manchester United junior player and current Bournemouth striker Josh King to Manchester United.

Manchester United's new caretaker manager has reportedly insisted that he will have a say on the club's transfer business. Solskjaer has worked with Josh King while the striker, now 26 years old was learning his trade at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian was in charge of the reserves when King was struggling to make a name for himself at Old Trafford in the u-17 and u-18 circuits. Josh King has shone for the Cherries following their promotion.

After scoring 16 goals in their first season back in the Premier League, King scored 9 last term. He has already netted 5 times this season. However, Cherries' manager Eddie Howe wants to keep King at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the young striker as well and therefore, Manchester United do not have an easy route to signing him.

