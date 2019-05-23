Real Madrid agree terms with €150 million superstar, Top target rejects Barcelona to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.97K // 23 May 2019, 20:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A good day of business for Real Madrid

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is open, and top clubs across Europe are scampering about in the hopes of cashing in on the opportunity to give the teams a facelift of sorts.

Some big deals are already being finalized, and there is no short of excitement in the world of football despite the scarcity of action on the pitch as we approach the break. With top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United among many others looking to rebuild and reorganise this summer, we expect quite a lot of transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 23 May 2019.

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi says club has transfer ammunition

Unai Emery has a busy summer ahead of him

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi believes that the club packs enough transfer ammunition to convince their transfer targets to move into the Emirates. In the wake of the departures of Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Petr Cech, Arsenal are looking to rebuild, and Sanllehi has provided some insight into the club's transfer activities.

“What I can tell you is that we have identified very clearly and unanimously with our head coach and technical people, we know what we want to prioritise and we’re very clear on what our priorities are,”

“We’re already in the market and we’re already talking with the people that can help us to cover those positions and I feel quite strong. It’s going well and the image that Arsenal has in the football world is very strong.

“I do believe that we have a very good plan to cover those positions to be much stronger next year, to deliver the success that we’re all hoping for.”

1 / 5 NEXT