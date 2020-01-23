Jorge Mendes provides update on Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United, Spurs in discussions with Sociedad for €70 million striker and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 23rd January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Spurs are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad for Willian Jose

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on the Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United saga, the latest details about Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Willian Jose, Quique Setien's admission that Barcelona will be in the market for a striker and more.

Mendes casts doubt over Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United

Another day, another twist in the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga. Super-agent Jorge Mendes has cast a shadow of doubt on the possibility of the Sporting Lisbon star moving to Manchester United this month.

United and Sporting have been locked in negotiations for the midfielder for a while now and the latest reports have indicated that neither club is willing to compromise – Sporting aren’t budging from their asking price of €60 million whilst Manchester United aren’t ready to up their bid of €40 million.

Now, Mendes has revealed that Sporting might stick with their captain and try to offload him in the summer, where they expect to fetch a higher fee for their prized asset.

“If he doesn’t leave now, he will leave for sure in the summer because Sporting have already spoken with other clubs,” said Mendes.

“Something will happen but I am not sure if now or at the end of the season.”

There’s been a new twist in this tale almost every day but there’s been one underlying constant – United’s refusal to match Sporting’s offer. It looks like this is definitely going to go down the wire.

Spurs in negotiations with Real Sociedad for Willian Jose

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a striker to replace Harry Kane has lead them to Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, for whom they are in advanced negotiations with the Spanish club, per the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in advanced talks for Willian José. Spure are NOT going to pay the release clause (€70M) and are now negotiating with Real about the fee to reach an agreement. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #WillianJosé #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2020

The striker has a €70 million release clause but Spurs aren’t prepared to pay that amount. They’ll instead negotiate a fee which is favourable for both parties and are currently locked in discussions with Sociedad over a potential agreement to sign Jose.

Setien admits Barcelona might sign a striker in this window

New Barcelona coach Quique Setien has confirmed that the club are in the market for a striker in the wake of Luis Suarez’s four-month absence after a knee surgery.

Barcelona can field Lionel Messi as a false nine or Antoine Griezmann as the lone forward to lead the line, but Setien’s issues are exacerbated by Ousmane Dembele’s current absence and general injury record.

When asked if the Camp Nou outfit will dip their toes in the market for a striker this month, this is what their newly-appointed head coach had to say:

“It's something that we are considering; we've been talking about it and we'll have to see how things pan out.

“It's not an issue that worries me too much. I am more worried about Ibiza and Valencia. We'll talk it over with the technical department.”

Brighton set to turn Aaron Mooy's loan to a permanent deal

According to The Telegraph, Aaron Mooy, who is on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Huddersfield Town, is set to become Graham Potter’s first signing of the winter window, with the Amex Stadium outfit set to turn his loan move to a permanent £5 million transfer.

The Australian midfielder has been sublime for Brighton this season and it is understood that there are various clubs who are interested in acquiring his services at the end of the season. As such, this has prompted Brighton to move swiftly and ward off all potential interest in the summer by tying him down to a permanent deal this month itself.

Eriksen holds talks with Levy over impending Inter move

Christian Eriksen met with Daniel Levy yesterday and reiterated his desire to join Inter Milan this month, per Sky in Italy.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots is scheduled to meet Levy tomorrow and hold further talks in the hope of pushing through his client’s move to the Italian giants.

Inter’s latest offer was of £11 million plus bonuses, but it is believed that Spurs are holding out for a sum in the region of £17 million.

Bayern considering possibility of reuniting with Douglas Costa

According to the reliable Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are exploring the possibility of signing former player Douglas Costa from Juventus on loan till the end of the season in this window.

There have been internal discussions regarding this and Bayern believe that Costa would be a good short-term solution for them. The Bavarian giants are involved in an intense battle to retain their Bundesliga crown but have been very unfortunate when it comes to injuries, with a number of their key players suffering long layoffs.

Costa’s familiarity with the surroundings in Bavaria and his quality are seen as key assets and Bayern are seriously considering bringing him back.