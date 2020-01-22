Bayern Munich Transfer News: Douglas Costa linked with sensational return to the Bavarian giants

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Is a homecoming for Costa possible this month?

Bayern Munich are considering the possibility of a sensational reunion with former winger Douglas Costa, according to the reliable Christian Falk.

Our Story: @douglascosta is discussed at @FCBayern and in the Team for a loan Deal in Winter @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 22, 2020

The Sport Bild journalist has stated that a potential deal for the Brazilian winger has been discussed internally at Bayern and that the Bavarian giants could sign him on a loan until the end of the season.

Costa left the Allianz Arena for Juventus in 2018 for a €40 million fee and has been fairly successful at the Italian outfit, having won four honours in his time there.

Costa could aid Bayern's title push

However, the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in the summer and the presence of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain has resulted in the Brazilian being relegated to the bench - the 29-year-old has made only 13 appearances for Juve this season.

Sarri hasn’t been able to deploy the pacey winger regularly, citing issues of the team lacking balance with so many attackers, whereas Costa’s injury woes this season haven’t helped matters either.

Bayern have endured an injury-ravaged campaign and have seen several key players fall prey to long-term injury layoffs. Kingsley Coman returned to individual training yesterday but is still some way off training with the first-team squad.

Considering how intense the race for the Bundesliga title is this year, it would be wise for Bayern to secure the services of Costa for the final stretch of the campaign, albeit temporarily.

His familiarity with the surroundings in Bavaria coupled with his dynamism and capability to influence proceedings in attack will help in adding a new and reliable dimension to Bayern’s frontline.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window