Real Madrid agree deal for £135 million Premier League superstar, Barcelona agree terms with top transfer target and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.02K   //    24 Dec 2018, 18:42 IST

Real Madrid and Barcelona still have a lot of pull in the transfer market
Real Madrid and Barcelona still have a lot of pull in the transfer market

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are now officially just a week away from the opening of the winter transfer window. As a result, publications are all brimming with transfer rumours and updates.

Several high-profile transfer deals got finalized in January 2018 and we expect more of the same this time around. Some big clubs across Europe including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are looking to strengthen their respective squads over the course of the coming weeks.

Without wasting another second, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 24 December 2018.

Juventus reject Manchester United's €60 million offer for Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa has started only thrice for Juventus in the league this term
Douglas Costa has started only thrice for Juventus in the league this term

Manchester United are trying to strengthen their right flank and to this end, they had launched a €60 million offer for Juventus superstar Douglas Costa. However, that bid has now been rejected by the Old Lady, according to Rai Sport via Calcio Mercato.

Juve's Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is not convinced by the amount that the Red Devils offered and hence refused to agree a deal.

Manchester United have been trying to find a right winger for a long time. Under Jose Mourinho, they had been using Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard interchangeably. However, none of them are specialist wingers and prefer a more central role.

New caretaker manager Ola Gunnar Solskjaer wants to find a specialist right winger and the 28-year-old Brazilian is an exciting prospect. The Red Devils are expected to return with a better offer. Costa has started merely 3 times in the Serie A this term for the Bianconeri and could thus be tempted to move away from Turin.

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
