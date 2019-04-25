×
€90 million Real Madrid superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, Barcelona €57 million target could join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
25 Apr 2019, 22:12 IST

Zidane's got quite a lot of problems to address in the summer
Zidane's got quite a lot of problems to address in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are nearing the end of yet another exciting season of football in Europe and with the Premier League and the Bundesliga braced for scintillating showdowns, there is no lack of excitement for football fans.

Top clubs across Europe are keeping themselves active off the pitch as well. With teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United expected to undergo massive squad overhauls in the summer, we are expecting a lot of transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 25 April 2019.

Klopp quells claims that Liverpool leading race to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli

Insigne walks off the pitch after being substituted in the second leg of Napoli's Europa League tie against Arsenal
Insigne walks off the pitch after being substituted in the second leg of Napoli's Europa League tie against Arsenal

Liverpool's strikeforce is easily one of the best in Europe and there's been little evidence to suggest that they are in need of reinforcements to their frontline. Despite that, it has been claimed that Klopp wants to add to his attacking arsenal and that the Reds are now amping up their pursuit of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne has been one of Napoli's standout performers over the last few years. However, there are suggestions that the Italian is growing frustrated with life at Napoli and was seen visibly irritated following his substitution in Napoli's recent Europa League defeat to Arsenal.

Reports have claimed that Insigne's relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti has hit an all-time low and that the 27-year-old is seeking an exit in the summer transfer window.

However, Jurgen Klopp has shut down all such suggestions and revealed to the press today that they are not planning on signing the Italian in the summer.

"We will not sign Lorenzo Insigne. He's a very good player, and he has a long term contract at Napoli. We will not even try it."
