Barca lose out on defender, Liverpool to sign world-class striker, Madrid swaps 2 players for Hazard, and more: Transfer roundup, 25 December 2018

Ernesto Valverde may have lost out on a major signing

Merry Christmas to all our lovely readers! It seems like the top clubs in Europe are hoping to give their fans a great present in the new year as they are closing in, or linked to some exciting talents from across the world.

In today's transfer roundup, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea have been linked with a few talented footballers, as they look to achieve their targets for the season.

Let's now delve into the top transfer rumours and news from 25th December, 2018.

#1 Liverpool interested in German striker

Could Timo Werner move to the Premier League in January?

Liverpool are flying in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp's men are undefeated, and have extended their lead over champions Manchester City, by 4 points. The Merseysiders have won 15 of their 18 matches in the league so far, with great all-round displays across the pitch.

One area that Liverpool have excelled is in attack, but Klopp would perhaps want to add one more attacking player, preferably a striker, one that has the ability to finish off games in crunch situations.

Roberto Firmino has led the line well this season, but the likes of Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge haven't been afforded opportunities and maybe that could be because Klopp doesn't trust them.

Daily Star are reporting that the Liverpool manager may go back to the Bundesliga to sign a striker as Klopp has been linked with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, who has been in stellar form in the season, scoring 11 goals in 17 games in the league.

At 22 years of age and Germany's No. 1 choice up front, Werner will not come cheap for Liverpool, but the Merseyside club's hierarchy have shown in the last few seasons that they're ambitious and will bring in quality players regardless of their cost.

Werner has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

#2 Chelsea and Liverpool battle it out for Bayern target

Christian Pulisic is no longer a target for Bayern Munich

Another player who has been in the radar of Bayern is Christian Pulisic, who has burst into the spotlight in the last few seasons. The Borussia Dortmund attacker, since making it into the German side's first team, has become a crucial player for them and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Mirror are now reporting that Bayern have switched targets and are no longer interested in the American international as they are now pursuing 19-year-old German Kai Havertz.

Pulisic has just 18 months on his Borussia Dortmund contract, and with Jadon Sancho coming to the fore this season, the American's game time has been limited which could persuade him to move away from Dortmund.

Liverpool and Chelsea are reported to be interested in the 20-year-old American international and they could get his signature at a cut-price considering his contract is expiring in a year and a half.

#3 Barcelona no longer interested in defender

Matthijs de Ligt has attracted interest from the top clubs of Europe

It seems that Barcelona are looking to sign a few players in the January transfer window, with one player, defender Jeison Murillo, already confirmed to join the Catalan team on loan from Valencia in January.

We reported yesterday on our La Liga news roundup that Ajax's Frenkie de Jong will be signing with the Catalan team in January, with a personal deal all but agreed.

But one player who will not join the La Liga champions is de Jong's Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt, with AS reporting that Barca have backed out of the deal for the 19-year-old as they could no longer afford the wages that he was asking.

The young Dutch defender's agent is Mino Raiola who is reportedly holding out for a better deal for his client, which could see de Ligt move to Bayern Munich or Juventus, according to AS.

#4 Real Madrid to offer two players for Eden Hazard's signature

Two for one?

Eden Hazard is surely set to move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with the reports suggesting that personal terms between the player and the club have already been agreed upon.

The latest report, this time from radio station Onda Cero (via Daily Star) has claimed that the Madrid could tempt Chelsea to sell their star man by offering two of their players - Isco, and another midfielder, Mateo Kovačić, with the latter on loan to Chelsea from Madrid.

#5 Thorgan Hazard

Thorgan Hazard to move back to the Premier League?

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan Hazard - who also represented Chelsea previously and currently plays for German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, has been on fire in the Bundesliga.

And it seems that clubs across Europe are interested in the signature of Thorgan, who has scored 9 goals and assisted 6 in the Bundesliga, and will most likely move from Mönchengladbach soon.

Calciomercato are reporting that a host of clubs, including Liverpool, AS Roma, and Atletico Madrid are interested in Hazard's signature. The Belgian's contract with the German club expires in 2020, and the report suggests that he does not want to extend his contract at the club. He could be available for around €35m.

