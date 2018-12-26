Barcelona to offer €150 million + Coutinho for French superstar, Chelsea set to sign €50 million Alvaro Morata replacement in January and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 December 2018

Lionel Messi can't do it all alone!

As we soldier on into the festive season, the top European leagues are all settling down and taking shape. Some of the frontrunners are flying while some others are struggling to keep up. Therefore, the winter transfer window is quite crucial for any team that's looking for a shot in the arm.

With just 5 days to go for the January transfer window, the rumour mill is abuzz.

If the rumours that are floating about are to be believed, we might witness a great deal of business in January. And we have compiled the top rumours that are doing the rounds as of 26 December 2018.

So, let's dive right in then.

Kovacic hints at permanent Chelsea stay

Mateo Kovacic wants Chelsea stay

Mateo Kovacic left Real Madrid due to a lack of playing time and has been used extensively at Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri. The player seems to have revived his career at Chelsea under the former Napoli manager.

Naturally, he has been quizzed about his future and the Croat has been careful not to disrespect his parent club. Kovacic was asked whether he's enjoying his loan spell and he said,

"I think it was the most important thing I did for now in my career.

"It was a step I wanted a lot, I wanted to come here. I say thank you to my previous club, to Chelsea as well, who wanted me a lot. I am enjoying it and I like it a lot here. For now, I am happy here.

“The city is amazing, the club is one of the best in the world, and my team-mates are great.

"I need to respect my previous club, Real Madrid. I can imagine myself staying here, but I have a contract I need to respect, and that is what I will do.”

