Barcelona to beat Manchester United to sign LaLiga left-back, Zidane says 'no' to Neymar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.46K   //    26 Jul 2019, 19:25 IST

Barcelona are set to complete another top signing
Barcelona are set to complete another top signing

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is in full swing and you get the feel that the dominos are starting to fall.

Real Madrid are done with much of their transfer activity. However, their eternal rivals Barcelona are among several top European clubs who are still actively pursuing deals in this summer's transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on July 7, 2019.

Barcelona frontrunners to sign Real Betis defender Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo with the Euro u-21 tropgy
Junior Firpo with the Euro u-21 tropgy

Barcelona are still looking to do more business in the summer transfer window and are now reportedly frontrunners to sign 22-year-old left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis. They have submitted a new and improved £24 million offer for the Spaniard.

Other European giants like Manchester United and Liverpool had also registered their interest in Firpo and this will be quite a blow to the Premier League sides as they look to find quality backups in the left-back position.

Barcelona's initial bid of £18 million was rejected as it fell well short of Betis' valuation of Firpo. Real Betis were convinced that Barcelona can spend as much as £27 million on the player who could be the potential long-term replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba.

Barcelona have been trying to identify the right successor to the Spanish international for a while now and had shortlisted the likes of David Alaba, Ricardo Rodriguez and Raphael Guerreiro.

Junior Firpo is one of the most versatile youngsters plying their trade in the Spanish first division right now. He can play on the left wing and can also play as a centre-back- the kind of versatility that Manchester United and Liverpool are desperately on the lookout for.

However, no deal has been formally agreed as yet and Real Betis could yet reject Barcelona's latest offer as it still falls short of the price tag that they had slapped on Firpo. If that's the case, you can't count Manchester United and Liverpool out of the race just yet.

