Barcelona eye shock move for Premier League star, Real Madrid set for massive blow as €180m-rated superstar target discusses new contract with current club and more: Transfer Roundup, 26th March 2019

Barcelona have been linked with an extremely unlikely candidate over a potential summer move

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Ander Herrera linked with free summer move to Arsenal

Ander Herrera's current contract at Manchester United expires in June

Despite beginning negotiations a year and a half ago, Manchester United and Ander Herrera have still not come to an agreement on a new contract. As it stands, the Spaniard's contract expires in June, and he will be free to join any club of his choosing for no fee.

According to the latest reports from The Daily Mail, The 29-year-old has admitted that his future remains uncertain amid alleged interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. The report also claims that PSG have already made contact with the player's agent over a potential move to France.

Arsenal have also reportedly registered interest, but cannot make contact yet as they are not a foreign club as compared to PSG. Speaking about the matter, Herrera recently said:

"I enjoy playing for the biggest club in England. The fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally and my duty is to listen to them - although I honestly do not know what is going to happen"

Juventus enter race for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa

The 21-year-old has been excellent for the Italian side

Federico Chiesa seems to be making quite a name for himself due to his performances for Serie A side, Fiorentina. According to reports from Goal.com, the Italian star has been linked with a plethora of heavyweight clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

However, the report also claims that Juventus have now entered the race, despite being part of an intense on-field rivalry with Fiorentina. Juventus are reportedly preparing a bid to keep Chiesa in Italy, while the youngster is expected to cost between €60-€70 million.

Neymar in talks with PSG over new deal

Neymar's father has claimed that his son is in talks with PSG over a potential contract extension

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid, Neymar has been among the top contenders touted to replace the Portuguese superstar at Madrid. However, the La Liga giants seem to have been dealt a massive blow after recent remarks from Neymar's father.

Reports from ESPN claim that the 27-year-old is in talks with PSG over a potential contract extension, with the mercurial superstar's father corroborating the claim in an interview with UOL Esporte, by saying:

"Neymar is in the second year of his contract, so he has three more to run. We are already discussing an extension with PSG".

"The probability that he does not leave [PSG] is great. People say: 'Neymar is in every transfer rumour that concerns a big club in each window.' This reflects that his career is being handled well -- he is always one of the [important] names. However, that does not mean that he will join this club or that club."

Barcelona eye Alberto Moreno on a free transfer this summer

Moreno has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool

Andrew Robertson's rise to prominence at Liverpool has seemingly forced Alberto Moreno into the shadows, making just five appearances this season. However, the Englishman's future could turn very bright, as per reports from The Sun.

The report claims that the out-of-favour star could soon shockingly be on his way to Barcelona, who are reportedly keen on signing him on a free transfer this summer. The Catalan giants allegedly view him as a suitable back-up for Jordi Alba, and the expiration of his contract in June allows them to agree on a deal without a transfer fee.

