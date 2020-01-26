Dani Olmo completes RB Leipzig switch, Arsenal on the verge of signing Spanish defender and more: Football Transfer News Round-up, 26th January 2020

Dani Olmo has signed for Leipzig in a deal reported to be around 26 million

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer news round-up.

In today's edition, we've got information on Dani Olmo's switch to RB Leipzig, Arsenal's impending new Spaniard's arrival and the French striker set to join Leeds United.

Olmo completes Leipzig switch

Bundesliga high-flyers RB Leipzig have beaten competition from Barcelona, Chelsea and several other European outfits to secure the signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee believed to be in the region of £ 26 million. The 21-year-old has signed a contract until 2024 and will meet up with his new teammates on Monday.

Olmo was on the radar of Barcelona, whom he left as a teenager to move to Zagreb, but that deal didn’t come to fruition and the Spanish midfielder joined Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Leipzig are in contention to win the Bundesliga title and Olmo’s addition to the squad is expected to significantly strengthen their squad and provide a much-needed push to fend off the threat of the chasing pack of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal set to sign Spanish defender

Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari is set to become Mikel Arteta’s first signing at Arsenal, with the Flamengo defender already in London to undergo a medical with the Gunners. The Spaniard is set to sign in a loan deal which Arsenal, with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Mari signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016 but never ended up playing for them. The 26-year-old played for Girona, NAC Breda, and Deportiva La Coruña in the three seasons that followed, before signing for Flamengo on a permanent deal last year.

It is understood that Flamengo were reluctant to part with such an important player, but the Gunners’ technical director flew to Brazil and made sure the deal went through.

Augustin set to move to Leeds United

RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has decided to join Leeds United until the end of the season, thereby cutting short his loan spell with French side Monaco.

The Frenchman hasn’t enjoyed the best of time on loan at Monaco, as he has been kept out of the starting eleven by Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani.

It is understood that the opportunity to play under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa has played an instrumental role in the French youngster’s decision, whilst he’s also excited by the prospect of playing for Leeds United, who have a rich history in English football.

