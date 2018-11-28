×
Chelsea consider January swoop for unhappy Real Madrid superstar, Barcelona superstar responds to transfer rumours, and more transfer news - 28th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
Rumors
2.00K   //    28 Nov 2018, 20:49 IST

Sergio Busquets(l) has publicly responded to recent transfer rumours
Sergio Busquets(l) has publicly responded to recent transfer rumours

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

We're smack dab in the middle of an intense UEFA Champions League match week, with top clubs from across Europe on display over yesterday and today. While most of the football world's attention has been towards the pitch, a large number of transfer rumours and news have emerged over the last several hours.

Some of these have been significant, to say the least, while others can be treated as background noise.

Today's top stories feature giant clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, among others. It also features some remarkably distinguished players.

On that note, here is a look at the most significant transfer news, rumours and updates for the day:

Arsenal set to make €90 million move for James Rodriguez

Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race for James Rodriguez
Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has become one of the most prominent names in the transfer market yet again, as his current two-year loan spell from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich ends at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga giants are yet to propose an extension, putting James' future in doubt. If reports from all around Europe are to be believed, the talented 27-year-old is fancied by several top clubs including Premier League giants, Manchester United, Liverpool and Serie A champions, Juventus.

However, latest reports from Calciomercato.com claim that Premier League side, Arsenal, is set to join the competition. The report suggests that Unai Emery rates the midfielder highly and that Arsenal are planning to beat their competition with a massive bid said to be worth €90 million.

The Colombian star is managed by super agent, Jorge Mendes, who is expected to help James assess his options, and help the star decide on his future.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Isco Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
