Barcelona to open talks for Aubameyang, Manchester United and Spurs targeting Ligue 1 striker and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 28th January 2020

Will Aubameyang move to the Camp Nou?

In today's edition, we have an update on Barcelona's chase for a striker, the latest on Islam Slimani's future in the wake of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Emre Can's departure from Juventus is also discussed.

Barcelona set to open negotiations for Aubameyang

Barcelona are interested in securing the services of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are set to test the Gunners’ resolve this month, per The Telegraph.

The Blaugrana will be without the services of Luis Suarez till the end of the season and are therefore on the lookout for a replacement.

Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium has been uncertain for a while, with the Gabonese forward dithering on starting talks for a contract extension and wanting to play for a club that can challenge for the biggest trophies imminently.

If a deal for Aubameyang doesn’t materialise, Barcelona will go all-in for Valencia’s Rodrigo.

Slimani being targeted by Manchester United and Spurs

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be in active discussions with Islam Slimani’s entourage over a potential switch to the Premier League this month, per RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Although, it is unclear at the moment if the two clubs want to sign the Leicester City striker permanently or sign him on loan. Either way, an exit from AS Monaco where he is on a season-long loan is looking inevitable before the end of the month.

Can set for Borussia Dortmund move

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is set to join Borussia Dortmund, per Sky Sports. The Germany midfielder’s move to the Allianz Stadium hasn’t materialised like he would’ve liked, and he has failed to nail down a spot in the Bianconeri’s starting eleven.

This season, Can has only made eight appearances in the league for Juventus. A move to Dortmund could be perfect for the 26-year-old, as he can slot straight into their midfield and add much-needed impetus to their push for the Bundesliga title.

Carles Perez to move to AS Roma

Barcelona forward Carles Perez is set to leave the club and join Roma in a deal worth £13 million, per Fabrizio Romano. The Blaugrana do not have a buy-back option in the deal and the 21-year-old is expected to travel to Italy for his medical tomorrow.

Carles Perez from Barça to AS Roma, here we go! Total agreement on a permanent deal for €13M. Tomorrow he’ll be in Italy to sign his contract. NO buy back clause for Barça. 🇪🇸 #Barça #Roma #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2020

Perez will be the third player to leave Barcelona in the winter window after Jean-Clair Todibo’s sale to Schalke and Carles Alena’s loan move to Real Betis. It is understood that Barca are making these moves in order to accommodate a signing for their frontline.

Suso set for Sevilla switch

AC Milan winger Suso is set to join Sevilla on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal with an option to buy for €25 million, per AS.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is said to be a huge admirer of Suso and has been the driving force behind this move. The Spaniard was a crucial cog in Milan’s starting eleven but his form has been wayward this season. This, coupled with Milan’s reshuffling of their squad has meant that Suso has to depart the San Siro this month.

