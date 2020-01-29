Bruno Fernandes on the brink of Manchester United move, Barcelona to make shock move for Eredivisie star and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 29th January 2020

The Bruno Fernandes saga is set to come to an end

We've got some massive updates in today's edition on Bruno Fernandes' impending move to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur's latest acquisition and a surprising new option for the striking department for Barcelona, so let's get straight into it without further ado.

Bruno Fernandes on the verge of joining Manchester United

After several weeks of intense speculations, Manchester United have finally made an official bid to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, and their offered is reported to be £46.6 million with £21.3 million coming in add-ons and other clauses, per the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Reports broke yesterday of Barcelona signing Fernandes and loaning him immediately to Valencia in a deal which would see Rodrigo switch the Mestalla for Camp Nou. However, it looks like after weeks of protracted talks and tons of speculation, United are just a step away from bringing in their main target of the winter window.

It is believed that £8.6 million of the add-ons are dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances, whilst the remaining £12.7 million pertain to individual achievements by the player, taking the total cost of the deal to £67.8 million. The player will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with an option for another year and is pencilled in for a medical on Thursday.

Spurs agree Steven Bergwijn deal

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth €30 million-plus €2 million in add-ons for PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn. The 22-year-old is primarily a left-winger but can also play in the hole behind the striker, and his arrival is set to put into motion Jose Mourinho’s era at the north London club.

Having made the signing of Giovani Lo Celso permanent for €32 million and confirming Christian Eriksen’s departure to Inter Milan, Spurs can now focus on building for the future with talents like Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli in their ranks.

Barcelona planning shock move for Tadic

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are set to make a sensational swoop for Ajax star Dusan Tadic. The Catalan club’s negotiations for primary target Rodrigo have stalled and they’ve identified Tadic as an alternative.

Should the deal to bring Rodrigo to the Camp Nou from the Mestalla permanently collapse, we could see Tadic switching Ajax for Barcelona before the month ends, in what could be one of the most surprising deals of the window.

