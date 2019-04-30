Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019

Good deal?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are well into the business end of the season and the excitement around European football has hit a fever pitch as the remaining 4 stalwarts return tonight in the UEFA Champions League to book a place in the final.

Immediately after the season winds up, the summer transfer window will open and clubs are working behind the scenes to ensure that they do good business. As such, the rumour mill has been buzzing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 30 April 2019.

Lyon president confirms Manchester City and Manchester United are looking to sign Tanguy Ndombele

Manchester United and Manchester City are looking to reinforce their midfield in the summer and have been linked with a move for Olympique Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who has been one of the star performers for Bruno Genesio's side.

Now Lyon president Jean Michael-Aulas has suggested that despite the interest from the English clubs, he would prefer selling Ndombele to Juventus and has asked them to make their interest formal.

Aulas said,

"It's true that Juventus are after Ndombele,"

"But there's also PSG, Manchester United and City. I'd honestly like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we launched at Lyon and who I'm still very attached to.

"We'll see what happens. I won't talk about money. Economic parameters are the priority when selling players, but I'd like to sell him to Andrea Agnelli if all the offers were the same."

Manchester United are expected to make a decision on Paul Pogba soon and with Ander Herrera being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils are expected to go all out in order to secure

